Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the second quarter worth $109,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the first quarter worth $118,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the first quarter worth $120,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the first quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of NYSE:SPN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 2,044,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.07 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Superior Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.