Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News articles about Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sunstone Hotel Investors earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.1796547595034 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.62. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

