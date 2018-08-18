Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$53.03. 855,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,398. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$46.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

