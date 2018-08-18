Summit X LLC Has $516,000 Position in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after buying an additional 18,665,638 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after buying an additional 1,845,160 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter worth $462,663,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,043,696,000 after purchasing an additional 202,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total value of $12,302,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock worth $104,846,172. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C stock opened at $1,200.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $903.40 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target (down previously from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

