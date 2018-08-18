Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $144,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $371,410.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 384,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,087. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 140.24%.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

