Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,892 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 12.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth $2,383,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 21.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 265 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $25,556.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,055. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $99.01.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 28.00%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

