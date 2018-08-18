Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,344 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,231,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,841,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 858,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,216,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,887 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,981,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,174,000 after purchasing an additional 108,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $23.01 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $101.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

