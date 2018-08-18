Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) CFO Sells $174,725.00 in Stock

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) CFO Michael Kuglin sold 7,250 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $174,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,020.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.60. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.20. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 3,323.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tricadia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

