Strs Ohio Sells 10,072 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,090,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,772,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 19.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,682,000 after buying an additional 220,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Workday by 22.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,296,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,807,000 after buying an additional 236,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after buying an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 676,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,922,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $293,006.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total transaction of $1,449,533.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,773 shares of company stock valued at $118,117,147 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Shares of WDAY opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Workday Inc has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

