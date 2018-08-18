Strs Ohio Has $19.11 Million Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $19,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 112.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in AFLAC by 69.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 114,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 104.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 87.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.23.

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

