Streamr DATAcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $22.27 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, Coinone and Ethfinex. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $22.27 million and $718,924.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile
Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin
Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance, Coinone, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
