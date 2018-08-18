Streamr DATAcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $22.27 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, Coinone and Ethfinex. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $22.27 million and $718,924.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00280051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00153756 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031876 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance, Coinone, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

