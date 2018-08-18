Stratasys (SSYS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSYS. Cowen set a $20.00 price target on Stratasys and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on Stratasys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Stratasys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 396,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,424. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 181.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after buying an additional 63,952 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $274,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

