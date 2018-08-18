Store Capital Corp (STOR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Store Capital worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Store Capital by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Store Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Store Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of STOR opened at $29.00 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.12.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

