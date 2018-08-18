Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,036% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.
Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $36.33.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.
