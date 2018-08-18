Stock Spirits Group (STCK) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a report released on Friday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 330 ($4.21) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Monday, June 4th.

Shares of LON STCK traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 200.50 ($2.56). 588,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,778. Stock Spirits Group has a 52-week low of GBX 155.50 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 320 ($4.08).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

In related news, insider Paul Bal purchased 5,000 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,750 ($13,713.48).

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits primarily in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello under approximately 45 brand names. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries.

