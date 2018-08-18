Steven Madden (SHOO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital set a $54.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $54,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,826 shares in the company, valued at $369,832.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $319,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $603,920. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 26.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,304,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.4% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 80,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.