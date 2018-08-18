Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $45,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $54,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,832.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $603,920 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

