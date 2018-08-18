State Treasurer State of Michigan Buys 700 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.75.

VRTX opened at $176.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 220.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $183.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.86 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $1,767,449.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $133,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,895.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,540 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,508. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.