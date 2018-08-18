State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,464 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of United Technologies worth $95,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $1,246,159.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock worth $4,571,162 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTX. UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

