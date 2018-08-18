State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of MAXIMUS worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $480,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $61,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $65.09 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAXIMUS announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

