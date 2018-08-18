State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 354 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,297,000 after buying an additional 25,396 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,721,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,043,000. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research set a $225.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $184.80 per share, with a total value of $4,620,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,404.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,600,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,250 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

