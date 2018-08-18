State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.69 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Global Payments worth $23,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,620,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,849,000 after purchasing an additional 274,364 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 64.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 756,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,319,000 after purchasing an additional 295,377 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 750,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 209.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,813 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $118.67 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $92.90 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $982.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $1,212,149.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $709,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,381 shares of company stock worth $2,767,524. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.