Stars Group (TSG) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.05. 1,541,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 745,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSG. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.80 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Stars Group in the first quarter valued at $198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Stars Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stars Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stars Group by 169.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 287,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

