Starbucks (SBUX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Starbucks by 78,447.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,634,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,135 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,187 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,097 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

