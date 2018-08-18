Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.90 Per Share

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Stagecoach Group’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Stagecoach Group stock opened at GBX 168.70 ($2.15) on Friday. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 124.40 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.78).

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported GBX 22.30 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Stagecoach Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 86.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGC. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.75) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 171 ($2.18) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.75 ($2.17).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through four segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

