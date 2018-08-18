SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,126 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 96.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 104.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 144.2% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 219,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 129,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $908.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

