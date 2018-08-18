Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,047,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Square worth $220,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1,725.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1,476.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 736.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $24,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,223 shares in the company, valued at $28,823,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $7,617,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,415,225 shares of company stock valued at $94,741,634. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -729.00 and a beta of 4.13. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Square from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Square from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Square from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

