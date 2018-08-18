SPS Commerce (SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
SPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $94.99.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $853,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,406.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,495 shares of company stock worth $3,600,600. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 734.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.
