SPS Commerce (SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $94.99.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $853,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,406.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,495 shares of company stock worth $3,600,600. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 734.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

