Spirent Communications (SPMYY) & Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) Head-To-Head Review

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS: KKPNF) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spirent Communications and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Koninklijke KPN does not pay a dividend. Spirent Communications pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirent Communications and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $454.80 million 2.00 $29.00 million $0.30 19.78 Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.47 $545.93 million $0.12 21.33

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications. Spirent Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke KPN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Spirent Communications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment develops active test and analytics solutions for service turn-up, network performance improvement, and customer experience management. The Connected Devices develops automated test systems; and offers services to test new devices in the lab or on networks. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

