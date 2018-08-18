Spectris plc (SXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,748 ($35.06).

SXS has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.72) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Spectris to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,945 ($37.57) to GBX 2,980 ($38.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.43) price target (down previously from GBX 2,250 ($28.70)) on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of LON SXS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,305 ($29.40). The company had a trading volume of 261,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,225 ($28.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,869 ($36.60).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 46.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 51.80 ($0.66) by GBX (5.70) (($0.07)). Spectris had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Clive Watson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,197 ($28.03), for a total transaction of £40,842.23 ($52,101.33). Also, insider Ulf Quellmann acquired 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,423 ($30.91) per share, with a total value of £9,401.24 ($11,992.91).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

