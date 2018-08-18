SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s Largest Position

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 11.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 345,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,034,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 614,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $285.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $241.83 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.2456 dividend. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.