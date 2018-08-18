SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) Shares Sold by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,212.8% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,718,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,852,000 after buying an additional 1,587,845 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3,114.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,008,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 976,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,870,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,130,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,597,000.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

