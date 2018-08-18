Sonic Co. (SONC) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Sonic worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,118,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 201,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sonic by 1,995.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 485,611 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic by 18.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonic by 11.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 215,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter.

SONC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sonic from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.18.

In other Sonic news, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $798,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Sonic stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Sonic Co. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.31 million. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sonic Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sonic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Sonic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 42.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

