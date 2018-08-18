Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact US Concrete (USCR) Share Price

News articles about US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. US Concrete earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.9668298392439 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. DA Davidson set a $95.00 price target on US Concrete and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “$53.95” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

USCR traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 247,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,514. US Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $889.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). US Concrete had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $404.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that US Concrete will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $453,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,353,276.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Kunz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $51,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $691,306.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,901. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

