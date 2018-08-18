Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Paramount Group (PGRE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paramount Group earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2798277404482 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGRE. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

PGRE opened at $15.97 on Friday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $191.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

