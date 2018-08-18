Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OFS Capital (OFS) Stock Price

News stories about OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OFS Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.186767087262 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. 31,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.47. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFS. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

