Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CVB Financial (CVBF) Stock Price

Media stories about CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CVB Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4971629499653 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CVBF opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVBF. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.