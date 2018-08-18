Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Barclays (BCS) Stock Price

News articles about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Barclays earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3160507164218 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74. Barclays has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous special dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $351,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.