Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Social Reality (SRAX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Social Reality earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 48.3331722854112 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Social Reality alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,803. Social Reality has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Social Reality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Reality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.