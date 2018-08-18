Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Share Price

News stories about Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ameriprise Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.1449496834112 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have commented on AMP shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of AMP opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.81. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $129.87 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

