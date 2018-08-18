Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alphatec (ATEC) Stock Price

Headlines about Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alphatec earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.5008469727734 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 311,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,326.38%. equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

