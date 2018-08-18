Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OSI Systems (OSIS) Stock Price

News articles about OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OSI Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.5279170328459 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

OSIS traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 114,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,267. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

