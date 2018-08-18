Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Unlikely to Impact Ford Motor (F) Stock Price

Media stories about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 39.3532659198354 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.55 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

