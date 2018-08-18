Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AMERN FIN TR IN/SH (AFIN) Share Price

Media coverage about AMERN FIN TR IN/SH (NASDAQ:AFIN) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AMERN FIN TR IN/SH earned a daily sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.4748272342149 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

AMERN FIN TR IN/SH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 158,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,024. AMERN FIN TR IN/SH has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $16.80.

Get AMERN FIN TR IN/SH alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business. It specializes in owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of commercial properties which are net leased primarily to investment grade and other tenants and, as a result of the mergers, a portfolio of retail properties consisting primarily of power centers and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for AMERN FIN TR IN/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERN FIN TR IN/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.