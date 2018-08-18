Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Plexus (PLXS) Share Price

News articles about Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plexus earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 48.6337028689074 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of PLXS opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $726.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Drury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $293,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $79,547.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,567,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,214 shares of company stock worth $4,291,878. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.