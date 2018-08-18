Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ladder Capital (LADR) Share Price

News stories about Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ladder Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5410935312051 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 659,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,209. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 66.13, a quick ratio of 66.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

