Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Stock Price

News coverage about KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KLA-Tencor earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.1758095737247 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73. KLA-Tencor has a 12 month low of $88.44 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,535 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $179,119.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,609 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $304,078.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

