Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FireEye (FEYE) Stock Price

News headlines about FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FireEye earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the information security company an impact score of 48.4576874728632 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FEYE stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.36. FireEye has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.49.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $266,131.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,611,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

