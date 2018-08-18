Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Share Price

News stories about CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CBS Co. Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the media conglomerate an impact score of 45.0967639058009 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered CBS Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital Mk reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on CBS Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Shares of CBS opened at $53.22 on Friday. CBS Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 81.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $894,800.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,147. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

