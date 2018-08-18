Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock Price

News coverage about Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Affiliated Managers Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 47.4236196722172 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:AMG opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $142.79 and a 12-month high of $216.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $600.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $217.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.63.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $329,400.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

